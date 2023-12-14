How to complete objectives in Point Hope in Phasmophobia

Each week, you’re randomly assigned a collection of tasks you can choose to complete for massive bonuses in Phasmophobia. These are usually pretty straightforward, but sometimes, you might see more puzzling ones like “Complete objectives in Point Hope.”

If you’ve come across this task and are confused by it, you certainly aren’t the only one. Here’s what you need to know about tackling and completing the “Complete objectives in Point Hope” weekly task in Phasmophobia.

How to finish Phasmophobia Point Hope weekly task

If you have the “Complete objectives in Point Hope” weekly task, there is unfortunately currently no way to actually complete this duty. This means you cannot finish this weekly task to claim the $500 cash bonus.

The location for this task is randomly selected for each player, so you may or may not have Point Hope listed. It’s unclear whether this listing is an unintentional bug or a purposeful teaser for the future map since Point Hope is currently a location that does not exist.

No $500 cash bonus for me this week. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Usually, what you would need to do for this task is visit the specified location and finish the number of objectives listed to claim the bonus. In this case, completing 12 objectives is the goal, but you cannot check any of them off since you can’t actually visit Point Hope to receive them.

If you haven’t heard about Point Hope yet, this name is quite a prominent enigma in the Phasmophobia community. Point Hope has a rather complex and long history originating from around when the ghost-hunting game first launched in an early access state on Sept. 18, 2020.

If the name Point Hope does seem familiar to you, you may have discovered it through the complex Rune Puzzle present on most of Phasmophobia’s maps or spotted it next to a lighthouse drawn on the map hanging in the reception center of Maple Lodge Campsite.

Coming soon, hopefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following a lot of back and forth over whether this map was actually real, the latest on Point Hope is that this is officially a map arriving in a future update believed to be a lighthouse. So unless you can time travel to whenever the devs are planning to release this map, you have no choice but to skip this weekly objective for now and hope it doesn’t come back again until the map has launched.

We don’t know exactly when Point Hope will be released, but it might be sooner than expected based on this weekly objective already surfacing in the game. There was originally a big update slated for the end of 2023, but the devs have since had many issues resulting in the console release delay and possibly a delay for the release of this update too, which means Point Hope could arrive anywhere from before the end of 2023 into early 2024.