Phasmophobia’s Point Hope map might be arriving sooner than expected

The Point Hope map in Phasmophobia has been a longstanding enigma in the community. But after years of speculation and following breadcrumb trails of clues, this map’s arrival seems to finally be imminent.

Following the launch of the Holiday 2023 event on Dec. 11, many players received an impossible weekly task asking them to “Complete objectives in Point Hope.” The location chosen for this task is random for each player, so you may or may not have Point Hope listed. But if you do end up having it as I do, you won’t be able to complete this weekly task at all.

Looks like I won’t be getting that $500.00 bonus this week. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Of the 12 maps currently available to play on, Point Hope does not exist nor has it ever appeared as an actual playable map in Phasmophobia so far. But the Point Hope map does have a long and complex history with the latest addition being the map on Maple Lodge campsite marking it as an official location.

The small update that came with the Holiday 2023 event did not include anything about Point Hope, so this task seems to likely be an unintentional bug or perhaps an intentional teaser. But it may also mean that the arrival of this map isn’t as far away as we previously thought.

If the name Point Hope already exists in the game files enough for it to accidentally appear as a weekly objective, the update including this location could possibly be dropping any day now. Its arrival would certainly be a nice holiday surprise, especially for those of us who cannot complete this weekly task otherwise.

Another update was scheduled for the end of 2024 based on Phasmophobia’s most recent roadmap, which could include the arrival of Point Hope. But with the recent issues the devs have had and the delay of the console release indefinitely, it’s now unclear whether this update is actually still expected to happen.

There are some big changes in store. Image via Kinetic Games

If the end-of-the-year update does still happen, it’s possible Point Hope could be released with it, which would mean a massive Phasmophobia update could arrive any day now. There haven’t been any signs of a big update on the horizon, but the name of the Point Hope map appearing in the game seems to be a good sign.

If no update comes by the end of the year, then it’s still quite likely Point Hope could be released very early in 2024, which is still far sooner than we expected.

Even though there’s no massive update with Point Hope available to explore just yet, there is the ongoing Holiday 2023 event, which the devs said will last for around three weeks. This is one of the most intense scavenger hunts yet, so it’s sure to keep you busy while we all wait for Point Hope to finally arrive.