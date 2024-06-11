Forgot password
A new pal coming to Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Palworld

Palworld suffers ‘major issue’ resulting in players losing days of progress

Bad news.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 08:27 am

Palworld players on official servers have lost days’ of progress after a “major issue” forced a rollback.

A bug occurred on saved data with official Palworld servers, affecting all regions, which resulted in a four-day rollback—meaning anything achieved during that window has been lost.

Foxcicle standing in an icy area in Palworld.
You may have lost your favorite Pal. Image via Pocketpair

A post on the Palworld official Discord shared the news, detailing that a “major issue occurred” on June 10 at 11pm PT, which “made it extremely difficult to properly load the server save data.”

As a result, it was “determined that it’s necessary to rollback the save data,” which was returned to save states from June 6 at 2pm CT “in order to restore the servers to functional states.”

While the issue does not affect anyone playing on community servers or in single-player, those enjoying Palworld on official servers have lost hours of progress depending on how much time they played in the rollback window.

The news comes just days after the fiercely-anticipated big summer Palworld update was unveiled at Summer Game Fest, which includes an entirely new region heavily influenced by Japan, additional Pals to collect, and bigger raid plans.

The release date for Palworld’s Sakurajima update is June 27, so players on Palworld’s official servers over the weekend may have been grinding away to complete everything already in the game to prepare for the drop of new content.

That progress has now been lost, however, meaning that players will have lost everything from new Pals, progress with raids, and any materials gathered—which will be incredibly frustrating for those lucky enough to earn some of the rarer loot drops.

No compensation for any loss progress has been announced by developer PocketPair.

