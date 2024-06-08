Palworld Sakurajima update countdown: Exact start time and date

The long-awaited next major content drop for Palworld is out in the wild with the Sakurajima update. We certainly can’t contain our excitement, so we went ahead and whipped up a live look at when it drops.

Recommended Videos

Palworld is probably going to go down as both one of 2024’s biggest surprises and success. The “Pokémon with guns,” sentiment has been uttered to death at this point, but it’s also a big reason why the crafting shooter has captivated players around the world. Now, in Palworld‘s biggest update yet, everything we may have known about the creature-catching game could be about to be blown right out the window.

Here’s when Palworld‘s Sakurajima drop will land to shake everything up.

Palworld Sakurajima update release date

The bigger they are… Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sakurajima Palworld update is due on June 27, 2024. It promises a whole heap of extra content to expand on the vibrant and violent world. Furthermore, Pocket Pair has yet to confirm if the update is universal or regional, so we’ll go on the safe assumption a midnight launch is scheduled for all.

Going on this (as-yet unconfirmed) basis, check out our second-by-second countdown until the Sakurajima content goes live in Palworld.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 4 : 2 1 : 4 4 : 0 5

First revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024, we got a never-before-seen showing of what it is to come in the Palworld Sakurajima patch. The mega-sized update includes a fresh new island to explore, new Pals, a new Raid, and much more.

If you haven’t already, flock to Palworld to see why over 1.3 billion hours have already been spent in the dangerous and endearing universe.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy