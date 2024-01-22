You can go from building a well-fortified base to nothing in seconds as it burns down to the ground in Palworld. You’d better be prepared to put out fires because they can be destructive.

When facing off against Fire-type Pals close to your base, things can quickly get out of hand. A simple fight can easily lead to a raging fire in your base if you’re not too careful. If you’re unfortunate enough to fall victim to this, here’s how to put out fires in Palworld.

How to stop your base burning down in Palworld

Foxparks are helpful but dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your base catches fire, Water-type Pals around the area will naturally try to put it out. But it won’t always be enough to put the fire out, depending on their strength.

The safest way to save your base from burning to a crisp is to save what you can and stop it from spreading by activating build mode and dismantling it piece by piece. Some of your base will be gone forever, but you’ll at least be able to save materials to help you rebuild.

You can also upgrade your base to another material other than wood. A safer alternative is building your base out of stone. It will take time and more resources, but it’s well worth the effort, especially if you want to avoid another dreadful base fire.