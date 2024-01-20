How to find Palworld save file location on PC

Diving into Palworld’s huge, magical world is usually as easy as clicking the launcher, but sometimes you’ve got to dig deeper, and that might involve finding your save file location. Here’s where you can find it.

Where is Palworld’s save file location on Steam?

If you’ve installed Palworld via Steam, you can access your save file location by following these steps:

Open your Steam library. Right-click on Palworld, then select Manage > Browse local files. This will open the folder where Palworld’s installed files are stored, named Pal. From here, navigate to Saved > SaveGames to access your save files for the game.

Alternatively, if you didn’t adjust the game’s installation path, simply open Windows Explorer and paste the following into the address bar, then hit Enter to directly open the save folder:

C:\Users\<your system username>\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\SaveGames

Make sure to fill in your username for the <your system username> folder before pressing Enter.

Where is the save file location for Palworld’s Xbox Game Pass version?

If you installed Palworld via Xbox Game Pass, the save files are located elsewhere. Here’s how to find them:

Open Windows Explorer and click the Local Disk C:\ directory. Next, click on Users, and then your username. Here, look for a folder called AppData. If you don’t see it, click on the View tab at the top of the window, and check the box beside Hidden Items. In the AppData folder, look for a folder called Packages and open it. Here, you should see a folder called PocketpairInc.Palworld_ad4psfrxyesvt. From this folder, navigate to the SystemAppData folder and then to the wgs folder. The wgs folder contains all the save files for Palworld’s Game Pass version.

The save file location for Palworld’s Game Pass version. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also open Windows Explorer, type the following into the address bar, and hit Enter to access the folder directly:

C:\Users\<your system username>\AppData\Local\Packages\PocketpairInc.Palworld_ad4psfrxyesvt\SystemAppData\wgs

Now that you’ve found the save files, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to create dedicated servers for Palworld.