How to change Pal names in Palworld

Catching Pals and have them accompany you throughout your Palworld journey is a pivotal part of the game. While all Pals have their default names, you may wonder how you can name them yourself.

As it stands, there are 111 different Pals for you to capture. That means there’s over one hundred Pals for you to invent custom names for.

Because, let’s face it, the game is even better when you can give your Pals custom names. While Palworld doesn’t explain how to rename Pals from the get-go, here’s how you can do it.

How to name Pals in Palworld

You can name your own Pals in Palworld, but this feature only becomes available at a certain point in the story. You can’t do that in the first few levels of your adventure, so if you don’t have the option, don’t panic. Just progress your base, character, and Pals, and with some time you will have it as well. We didn’t even realize it was an option we had unlocked until we were much further into the game.

The menu is visible on the top left corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Naming your Pals couldn’t be simpler. Once you unlock this feature, all you need to do is to head over to Party Menu, and select the Pal you want to rename. Enter their menu, and next to their original name, you will have the option to edit it.

You can choose any name you want! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you click Edit, you can change your Pal’s name to one of your choosing. As far as we know, there are no limits regarding how many Pals you can rename.