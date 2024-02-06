Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld

The Icy Sibelyx is an incredibly unique-looking Pal in Palworld, and it has some pretty helpful abilities plus a strong Partner Skill. And if you want, you can make this Pal even more useful by using it in a strong breeding combination.

Sibelyx can aid you with Cooling, Farming, and Medicine Production, so this Pal is a strong one to have on its own. But if you use Sibelyx in the best breeding combinations Palworld has to offer, you can also unlock other amazing Pals for your Paldeck.

Best Pals to breed Sibelyx with in Palworld

This Pal is an excellent breeding ally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sibelyx has all kinds of really great breeding pairings in Palworld. With the right partner, this Pal can even help you unlock some of the rarest Pals around. Here are the overall best Sibelyx breeding combinations you can try out for yourself.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Sibelyx Katress Anubis Sibelyx Lyleen Quivern Sibelyx Chikipi Fenglope Sibelyx Univolt Anubis Sibelyx Suzaku Menasting Sibelyx Grintale Wumpo Botan Sibelyx Teafant Fenglope Sibelyx Blazehowl Anubis Sibelyx Flopie Broncherry Sibelyx Penking Wumpo Botan Sibelyx Cinnamoth Kingpaca Sibelyx Surfent Azurobe Sibelyx Lovander Katress Sibelyx Shadowbeak Menasting Sibelyx Pyrin Noct Warsect Sibelyx Kingpaca Wumpo Sibelyx Gumoss Digtoise

With any Sibelyx breeding pairing you choose, you can follow the same steps for initiating the breeding process in Palworld.

Progress until you reach level 19 of the Technology Tree, which is when you unlock the Breeding Farm. After you unlock this level, you can spend two Technology Points to officially acquire the means to build a Breeding Farm. Building one requires 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.

Cook at least one Cake to place at the Breeding Farm. Every pairing requires one Cake to start the breeding process, which needs to be placed in the box at the front of the pen. You can cook a Cake with five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.

at least to place at the Breeding Farm. Assign two Pals to the Breeding Farm. You need to use one female Pal and one male Pal for the process to work.

to the Breeding Farm.

The Breeding Farm takes up a lot of space on your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After following these steps, all you need to do to get your hands on whichever Pal you’re after is wait for the breeding to conclude, then take your new egg to an Egg Incubator. Breeding doesn’t take long, and you can check back on the progress at any point by looking at the circle on the “Breeding…” marker to see how close to being full it is. The Egg Incubator does have an official timer you can watch to know exactly when your Pal is ready.

Once the egg hatches, you’ll have a new entry in your Paldeck as long as you selected a new Pal to unlock. You can try out as many of these Sibelyx breeding combinations as you want as long as you make sure you have a new Cake to accompany each one.