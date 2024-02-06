10 things you probably didn’t know you can do in Palworld

Palworld is a massive game, and the more you play, the more there is to discover. It’s the kind of game that’s so big, there are probably several things you just don’t know about.

The more knowledge you have about Palworld, the more efficient you’ll become, which means you can also accomplish so much more. Here are 10 of the biggest things you might not know you can do in Palworld.

10 things you didn’t know you could do in Palworld

1) Place Cakes at the Breeding Farm so they don’t expire

There’s nothing worse than cooking up several Cakes to use in breeding only to have them all expire. You can use a Cooler Box to prolong Cake, but even this doesn’t seem to really help much in the long run.

Luckily for players, you can actually store all of your Cake directly in the box in front of the Breeding Farm to permanently freeze their lifespan. As long as they are in the Breeding Farm box, your Cakes will never expire, which means you can cook and store as many as you want without worrying about them going to waste.

The timer on the Cake stops as soon as you put it in the box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) Fix all your tools at once

Gone are the tedious days of manually working through repairing each individual tool one by one because you can actually quickly fix all of them with just one press of a button. Instead of slowly fixing each item separately at the Repair Bench, all you have to do is select R on PC or RB on Xbox to instantly fix all of your tools at once.

3) Quick stack items to improve efficiency

If you’re like me, you might have spent the majority of your early time playing Palworld manually moving items to and from storage. But there’s actually a super easy way to quick stack all items regardless of whether you want to move them into storage or pull them out.

This will save you so much time, especially as you start to gather more items you then bring back to your base. On PC, you can quick stack items from your backpack into any type of storage by pressing R, while on Xbox, you press RB.

Learning this one was a game-changer for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

4) Turn off Raids

If you enjoy a calmer gaming experience and don’t want to worry about Raids that ruin your base, this feature can actually be enabled or disabled as desired. You can turn Raids on and off in any world by selecting Start Game, clicking on the world you want to turn it off in, choosing the Change World Settings option in the bottom right corner, and turning Enable Raid Events to off under Custom Settings.

5) Have Pals repair your base

Instead of manually working to repair parts of your base yourself, you can craft Repair Kits and place them in storage so your Pals can grab them and fix up the base as needed. Only Handiwork Pals will actually do this, but it’s still very useful to ensure your base remains strong.

6) Create a secret room

If you’re playing with friends, you might be looking for a way to hide your most important belongings from them. Or if you’re playing solo, maybe you just want a fun hidden hideaway that your Pals can’t reach.

Regardless of the reason, you might enjoy crafting a secret room known only to you. This can be done by building stairs next to a wall, which you can then climb to access the hidden room you design. There’s a chance this might get fixed in the future, but for now, you can build the ultimate secret room and store all of your most prized possessions away from others.

It’s an easy way to hide some fun secrets in your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

7) Capture Merchants and Black Marketeer

Both Merchants and Black Marketeers have great stocks of important goods, including both Pals and resources. You can actually catch any Merchant or Black Marketeer you come across using any kind of Pal Sphere to then have this NPC available to place at your base so you can buy from them whenever you want.

8) Use Galeclaw as the best glider

Don’t overlook the power of Galeclaw Rider, which is a Partner Skill that can be used after you unlock and craft Galeclaw’s Gloves at Technology Tree level 23.

When you use this skill, you essentially use Galeclaw as a glider. As you glide with this Pal, you move faster and can get way farther than you otherwise can with any version of the glider. The Palpagos Islands are massive and the best mounts you can get are mostly fairly late game, so making use of Galeclaw is especially useful early on.

9) Increase how much weight you can carry using Pals

If you’re on a mission to move a lot of items but struggling due to the pesky weight limit, you can instead add certain Pals to your party to increase how much weight you can carry. This includes Pals like Melpaca, Cattiva, Lunaris, Kingpaca, and Broncherry. Filling your entire party with only weight-boosting Pals is a very efficient way to make moving items easier.

Check Pals’ Partner Skills to see if they grant you more weight. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

10) Use Pal Necklaces to have more Pals fighting in battle

You can only throw out one Pal to fight at your side at a time, but if you find yourself facing a particularly tough battle, you might consider crafting a couple of Pal Necklaces. Pals who have craftable necklaces function differently from regular Pals as they stay at your side and will follow up your attacks even when you don’t have them thrown down on the battlefield.

This means you could have four necklace Pals and one regular Pal on the battlefield at once to give yourself five allies. Not all Pals have necklaces, but there are some pretty good ones like Daedream’s Necklace and Flopie’s Necklace you can obtain pretty easily.