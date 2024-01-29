Merchants in Palworld have a ton of unique items for sale, some of which are extremely difficult to get elsewhere. Fortunately, you can get Merchants to work from your base, but it will take some violent negotiation.

Catching Merchants allows you to place them to work at your home as you would any Pal. This can be done to any of the Merchants in Palworld including the wanderers and those static in the few cities found across the map.

How to capture Merchants in Palworld

Shop right from the comfort of your home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Merchants in Palworld is almost identical to the process of catching Pals, you just need to find them, battle them, and then catch them in a Pal Sphere. The problem is there’s a fair bit more risk involved. Starting a battle with any friendly NPC will cause you to receive a Wanted status. With this activity, you’ll notice enemy soldiers tracking you down and attacking you, and these foes are often extremely high-level.

Regardless, having a Merchant at your base is a great asset so here’s what you want to do so you can catch one:

Find a Merchant

Scout the location and attack them from a direction that won’t immediately anger nearby NPCs.

from a direction that won’t immediately anger nearby NPCs. When they are low enough health toss a Pal Sphere

You’re going to want to use a high-quality Pal Sphere for the catch as regular ones are almost useless in this situation. That said, if you get them low enough on health, even regular Pal Spheres can work, we just suggest using something better.

When you get a Wanted status from this catch you’ve got a few options to get rid of it. We suggest hopping on a flying mount, heading into the sky, and floating up high enough that no enemies can shoot you until it disappears.

Now with your newly caught Merchant, go back to base, choose the NPC to work at your base, and that’s it! Now you can interact with them as usual right at home.

Do Merchants respawn in Palworld?

Yes! Palworld Merchants will respawn if you catch or kill them, but it takes a while. We suggest checking back after a few hours and you should see a new Merchant has taken their place. This is what we have found during our time playing.