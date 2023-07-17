When does Overwatch 2 season 5 end? Season end date and time

Overwatch 2’s fifth season is more than halfway complete, and with a slew of content coming in season six, there are countless reasons to start counting down to the end of season five.

Season five has one of the best, if not the best, battle pass themes in Overwatch 2 so far, making it all the more critical to level up and earn all of those fantasy adventure-related cosmetics before season six. Meanwhile, the introduction of PvE Story Missions and a new hero in season six are just a couple of reasons to keep the season five end date marked on your calendar.

A roadmap for Overwatch 2 published by Blizzard in May shows that season six is by far the most jam-packed with content out of any season since the game’s launch last October. Whether you’re looking for PvE content, a new hero, single-player modes, or a new permanent gamemode, there are many different ways that Overwatch 2 will be freshened up as soon as season five comes to a close.

When does Overwatch 2 season five end?

Overwatch 2 season five will end on Thursday, August 10. The season’s end date is slightly different from the game’s norm because typically, seasons have started and ended on the second or third Tuesday of a given month. The move to Thursday will likely catch some of us off guard. I know I’m marking my calendar to track the date because I’d otherwise expect it to be that following Tuesday.

It’s unclear why exactly Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2: Invasion, a special name given to the upcoming content, is set for Aug. 10. For those that are unsure of how far away that is, you can keep count of the days left in the season by looking at your in-game battle pass timer.

The exact time of a new season’s start is somewhat inconsistent. Typically they shoot to have the new season begin around 1:00pm CT. However, Overwatch 2’s servers often have an awkward transition and technical difficulties that somewhat delay how quickly players can get into the new content. For the safest results, I’d suggest trying to login an hour or two later so that you can be assured you’re getting into the latest version of the game.

