Washington Justice signs former Titans DPS Stitch to long-term deal

The Washington Justice is continuing to make moves this spring. The Overwatch League team locked down former Vancouver Titans hitscan DPS player Stitch today.

Stitch joined the team in the middle of last month around the same time the Justice added former Titans tank player JJANU. At the time, the Justice was adding players on 14-day contracts because they were considered to be at risk of having too few players to compete.

We are thrilled to announce we have signed @Stitch__ow to a long term contract!



Please join us in welcoming him home to DC!



스티치님도 저희랑 장기적으로 함께하게 되었습니다! 다 같이 워싱턴으로 오시는 걸 환영해주세요!#JusticeIsServed pic.twitter.com/bPQL3S6j0i — Washington Justice (@washjustice) June 1, 2020

JJANU and Stitch were added to the Justice roster after the Titans dropped their entire lineup last month and picked up a Contenders team, Second Wind.

The addition of JJANU and Stitch put the team at seven active players, and just a week after adding them, the team gave JJANU a long-term contract. The move came at the same time as the team’s promotion of Aaron “PRE” Heckman to GM, who was previously just a coach.

Stitch’s long-term addition to the team gives Washington two fully-contracted DPS players. His fellow DPS TTuba joined the team officially last October.

The team’s open DPS spot came following the departure of Corey and Stratus. Both players retired from professional play in May prior to Stitch’s addition.

The Washington Justice played their last match on May 22 following the arrival of JJANU and Stitch. The team got swept in the May Melee’s round of 12 against the L.A. Gladiators.