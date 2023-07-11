The Mercy skin we’ve all been waiting for is finally in Overwatch 2

It’s well-known that Mercy gets some of the best cosmetics in Overwatch 2, and as one of the game’s most popular flagship heroes it makes sense. However, perhaps her most anticipated skin to date is finally available.

With the start of the Summer Games event today, Blizzard added Mercy’s new Lifeguard skin to the Overwatch 2 cosmetic shop as a part of a four-item bundle that will have players doing their best Baywatch cosplay.

The skin comes with a weapon charm, spray, and highlight intro. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Along with the full red and white lifeguard outfit, the bundle includes a Lifebuoy weapon charm, Lifebuoy spray, and a Rescue Run highlight intro. While Mercy isn’t necessarily known for earning play of the game, this highlight intro might result in a higher uptick in Mercy mains going above and beyond just so that they can show off the new cosmetic.

The skin immediately turned heads when content creators with early access to season five content started to tease it just before the season began. Since then, players have been waiting patiently for the opportunity to nab the skin, knowing that it would likely be a part of the Summer Games, which started today.

The bundle costs 2,600 OW coins, and while it is obviously a part of the Summer Games celebration, it won’t be in the game as long as the Summer Games.

Players only have one week to purchase the skin, which will be rotated out of the shop and vaulted on Tuesday, July 18, in the early afternoon around 1:00pm CT.

