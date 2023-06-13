How to get the Lifeguard Mercy skin in Overwatch 2 season 5

Mercy is continuing her reign as the Overwatch 2 hero that gets many of the best cosmetics, and players seemingly can’t wait for her new Baywatch impersonation to be added to the game.

The new Lifeguard Mercy skin and accompanying highlight intro will have players looking and feeling like C.J. Parker in their competitive games. And whenever she earns play of the game, you best believe everyone in your lobby will stick around to see that dramatic slow-motion run.

The tribute to Pamela Anderson’s famous TV role won’t be a part of the season five battle pass, though. Instead, players will have to wait until the Summer Games event to get their hands on the cosmetic.

How to unlock Lifeguard Mercy in Overwatch season 5

The Lifeguard Mercy skin will be a shop item in Overwatch 2 season five, and given how it doesn’t fit with the role-play fantasy theme of the battle pass, it’s clear the skin will be added to the shop during the Summer Games.

Based on how Blizzard Entertainment generally releases cosmetics like this, the skin will almost assuredly be a part of a bundle that includes the highlight intro, and it may also include a spray, player icon or another cosmetic as well. With the skin itself being Legendary rarity, this bundle will likely cost somewhere around the 2,000 OW coin range, so Mercy mains who want it will need to drop about $20.

In the season five roadmap Blizzard released yesterday, the developer confirmed the Summer Games will begin on July 11, and while it will last more than just one week, we would be a little bit surprised if they made players wait any longer to be able to buy the skin.

Traditionally, the Summer Games last three weeks, but this will be the first time the event has taken place in Overwatch 2. Typically events in the newer version of the game have lasted just a couple of weeks, with fresh events happening more regularly.

