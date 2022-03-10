Overwatch 2’s closed beta will begin in late April 2022 

Developers are “uncoupling” the sequel’s PvE and PvP elements to get players into highly-anticipated content a bit faster.

For two long years, Overwatch fans have waited for concrete information about Overwatch 2, weathering nearly infinite delays, company scandals, and a prominent content drought. But now, the end of that wait is finally on the horizon.

Overwatch game director Aaron Keller revealed in a March 10 Developer Update that official testing of the sequel is now in process. Closed alpha testing will begin soon and a closed beta for Overwatch 2 will begin in late April on PC, according to Keller.

To get parts of the game into players’ hands faster, the developers decided to change the game’s release strategy, “uncoupling” the PvP and PvE elements of Overwatch 2. Keller revealed that the beta testing will revolve around the PvP portion of the game and the developers will continue working on the sequel’s extensive PvE elements behind the scenes.

PvP elements of Overwatch 2 will be the focus of these alpha and beta tests. This includes four new maps, the new Push game mode, and five-vs-five gameplay. Hero reworks are a key feature of Overwatch 2. With these beta opportunities, players can finally test major changes to heroes like Reinhardt, Bastion, and Sombra.

It’s been nearly two years since Overwatch has added a new hero to the game, but the closed beta will include Overwatch agent Sojourn. She’s already been revealed as a DPS hero who packs a powerful energy rifle with railgun capabilities.

The closed alpha is only available to select groups, including Blizzard employees and Overwatch League players, who will be playing an early build of Overwatch 2 when the fifth season of the league kicks off on May 5.

Regular players will have their chance after the alpha is over. For the late-April closed beta, a “larger group of testers” will be included. Players can sign up to potentially be chosen for beta testing at PlayOverwatch.com.