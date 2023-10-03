Overwatch 2 teases new Mythic Hanzo skin ahead of season 7 reveal

Blizzard finally came around to confirming what many players already knew about the game’s new upcoming Overwatch 2 Mythic skin in season seven with a post on social media today.

We’re getting a Mythic Hanzo skin. The news first broke because of a leak that made its way around social media last week. But while fans could speculate with a high degree of certainty, it wasn’t confirmed until the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account posted a short video this morning.

While the nine-second video didn’t show the skin, it shared a voice line that is all too familiar for anyone who has played against Hanzo and included a pair of bony spectral dragons flying across the night sky.

Season 7 draws near, and so does its Mythic Skin 🐉 pic.twitter.com/7RKyD44w72 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 3, 2023

The voice line, of course, was the dialogue that enemies hear when Hanzo executes his Dragonstrike ultimate, and the two flying spirit dragons were the ultimate ability itself. What made these dragons special, though, is their unique graphics. While other skins for Hanzo produce dragon spirits that still have lizard-like features, the ones posted today by Blizzard are distinctly skeletal in nature.

This matches perfectly with the aesthetic that players discovered from leaked images earlier in September. The screenshots that previously made the rounds on social media showed what appeared to be a spectral or ghost-like skin for Hanzo. This is just the seventh Mythic skin to be added to Overwatch 2. Prior to season seven, the game had Mythic skins for two heroes in each of the game’s three roles (support, DPS, and tank).

As has been the case in previous seasons, the Mythic Hanzo skin will likely be earnable as a part of the premium battle pass for season seven, which is set to begin next week on Oct. 10. The official Overwatch 2 YouTube channel is set to premiere the season’s trailer tomorrow morning, at which point we should get a better look at the new skin.

