Leak shows potential Mythic Hanzo skin coming in Overwatch 2 season 7

With just a couple weeks left in Overwatch 2 season six, a screenshot has started to float around the internet showing what many people believe is a leak teasing some of the content that is coming in season seven, which starts next month.

A blurry screenshot that has made its rounds on social media shows that the season’s theme should be “Rise of Darkness,” and leading the fray in the graphic is a spooky-looking Hanzo skin that players are speculating will be the next Mythic skin.

It’s unclear exactly what the glowing blue skin is supposed to be depicting but it looks ghostly, or at least magical in some way. With metal armor accents, the potential Hanzo skin has a spectral look to it, and it appears alongside what looks to be an equally creepy pair of outfits for Widowmaker and Echo.

This potential theme for the season seems to closely follow the seasonal sensibilities of the real world. With October closing in on us, people everywhere are sipping on their pumpkin-spiced beverage of choice as they put up Halloween decorations in preparation for what is many people’s favorite holiday, even though no one seems to get that day off of work.

Overwatch 2 seasons are set to last about two months, but considering the fact October is usually when Blizzard hosts its Halloween-themed in-game event for the game, it makes sense the devs might dedicate a seasonal theme to a darker vibe. If there’s any time for us to get a scary Mythic Hanzo skin, it would certainly be now.

