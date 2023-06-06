Overwatch 2 supports call for one feature they claim will finally stop toxic teammates

We need some support for our supports.

This week the support community in Overwatch 2 has called for a major change to statistics they believe will help curb toxic teammates from flooding ranked games.

The suggested tweak, which was shared by a host of Overwatch support players in a Reddit post on June 5, would show the amount of heals a player received throughout any given match. Currently, players only see statistics that apply to their specific character, as well as the more general damage, heals, and damage mitigation.

The hope, players say, is this change would reduce any mid-game flame.

The changes would also shed light on the mistakes Overwatch damage players make throughout a match. Things like “feeding” would be more noticeable, fed-up support mains said, and could even force them to change playstyles.

Some worried this could be misconstrued as a lack of healing by support players though, which would just create similar problems.

Related: Best supports to play in Overwatch 2

Among all the assembled support players, Zenyatta mains in particular made their voices heard. They had a specific suggestion to go alongside any more general stats changes—the floating support hero mains want any damage given whilst an enemy is affected by a Discord Orb to be reflected on the scoreboard too.

Image via Blizzard

On the other side, some players outright disagreed with adding more stats.

Those in the Overwatch fandom in opposition to the proposed changes said they believe it wouldn’t be as useful as we might think and can lead to misinterpretations. The “apples-to-apples” comparison doesn’t always work, they added, especially due to the fact tanks are likely to get most of the heals.

If these stats do get added to the leaderboards, the devs will need to be as detailed as possible to avoid more complaints like these popping up in the future too.

About the author