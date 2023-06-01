Overwatch coach explains how to learn the best timing for Zenyatta’s Transcendence

Zenyatta is an Overwatch 2 support who’s not easy to master. While his Ultimate looks pretty straightforward, it’s challenging to find the right timing when to use it. Former Overwatch League coach Spilo gave his tips on knowing when to use the Transcendance with Zenyatta in a YouTube short shared May 30.

While reviewing an Overwatch 2 match, Spilo pointed out that the Zen player didn’t use the Ultimate when they should have. It resulted them in losing both the fight and the objective.

He explained there are two things to take into consideration to determine whether the Transcendance should be used: if you need to save a key ally in a fight or if an enemy DPS (typically a Reaper or Genji) has an AoE ultimate up that Zen can negate with the heal.

Generally, you should use your Ultimate as Zenyatta when you need to save your team from a critical fight and turn the tide of the round.

“I prefer you to be more liberal with your Trance usage than the other way around,” the coach explained in the video. He predicted Zenyatta would die without being able to use his Ultimate at all and lose an opportunity of saving his team due to being too scarce with his Ultimate use.

The exception to the rule is when an enemy has an Ultimate Zenyatta can negate ready to use. In that case, you should save it until the skill is used so you can fully negate it with the Transcendance’s enormous heal.

It includes skills of Genji, Soldier: 76, and Reaper, but also Roadhog and Ashe, while one-shot ults like Junkrat’s, Cassidy’s, or D.Va’s won’t be countered by the skill.

