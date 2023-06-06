Overwatch 2 players call for devs to disable Mercy due to infuriating glitch

Could she become the second hero in a month to get disabled?

Overwatch 2 players are up in arms once again as another bug has turned one of the game’s heroes into a game-breaking menace.

Earlier in season four, the gravity-defying capabilities of Sigma became a little too strong for players who used his ultimate ability in just the right way. And now, players have increasingly reported the use of an FPS drop exploit by Mercy players.

In a Reddit post yesterday, one gamer claimed that a Mercy player somehow exploited a glitch to drop everyone’s FPS to around five, making the game an effectively unplayable slideshow. And they feel Mercy “needs to be disabled” as a result.

At the same time the Mercy was allegedly nefariously glitching the game, the Widowmaker on their team left and rejoined the match to avoid the exploit. This left the Widowmaker with a significant advantage in the match as the only player not experiencing the game-breakingly low FPS.

Other players quickly added their experiences with similar bugs. One gamer included a link to a YouTube video created this past weekend explaining the exploit and comparing it to the previous “pet dragon” Genji exploit that also had the ability to cause FPS drops on certain maps.

In the video posted by nsbunited, the content creator explained that an age-old bug when paired with the hybrid map Paraíso can produce this nefarious exploit. Since Overwatch’s release, players who somehow manage to exit the spawn room before a match begins will get teleported back to spawn.

Over time, however, some players have found that forcing that mechanic numerous times before a game begins can cause some glitches in the game. With this particular Paraíso exploit, it appears the repeated use of the spawn reset mechanic used in tandem with Mercy’s weapon swap results in server performance issues.

While I haven’t experienced this bug first-hand yet, I’d suspect that Blizzard won’t let it continue much longer. Expect to see either Mercy or Paraíso disabled for a short period of time while the devs look to remedy this glitch considering how nefarious it can be.

Luckily for us, season five is right around the corner. With the new season just one week away, I wouldn’t be surprised if Blizzard disabled the hero or map in question until next Tuesday, June 13. At that point, Blizzard could easily just include the bug fix as a part of a larger patch.

