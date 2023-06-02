Overwatch 2 Reinhardt player becomes instant meme with the worst Nano play ever

They didn't want anything to do with it.

Ana’s Nano Boost can be one of the strongest ultimate abilities in the game. If she powers up the proper target at the appropriate time, it can almost instantly solidify a teamfight victory.

However, it also has the potential to fall extraordinarily flat if the teammate Ana is looking to boost isn’t prepared for the responsibility, and one support player took to social media on June 1 to vent about one especially vexing experience that they recorded.

Labeled “Average Plat Reinhardt,” this lowlight posted to Reddit is maybe one of the most meme-worthy 30 seconds of action you’ll see.

Kiting up the hill on the second point of the hybrid map Eichenwalde, this Ana’s Reinhardt appears to be a little too far ahead of his team. Luckily for the tank player, his team had a Lifeweaver that could Life Grip him back toward his teammates.

Related: Overwatch League pro gives masterclass in Ana’s hidden DPS potential

As the Reinhardt continues to kite back toward his team with low health, Ana and Lifeweaver begin spamming him with healing, and Ana decides to use her Nano Boost to help the Reinhardt out even more given his dropping health pool. While Nano Boost is largely used as an offensive tool, its damage mitigation can also be helpful in keeping a tank alive.

But no more than a second or so after getting that Nano Boost, this Reinhardt, who is being double pocketed, takes one too many steps to his left near the chasm that Eichenwalde’s bridge spans—and falls off the map.

If you’ve played Overwatch enough, you’ve probably accidentally fallen off a map at some point, but this particular instance is certainly one of the more embarrassing ones that a player could experience after getting saved and pocketed by both healers, one of whom used their ultimate to help mitigate incoming damage.

About the author