Why is Sigma disabled in Overwatch 2?

Sigma might be among the most powerful tanks in the Overwatch 2 meta, but thanks to a recent bug, players have likely started to notice that the mad scientist is disabled from some modes.

Blizzard yesterday deactivated the tank from competitive modes following the recent mid-cycle season four patch that created a glitch for Sigma giving him some unintended abilities if players utilized his ultimate in just the right way.

By using his ultimate on enemies, then charging up a second ultimate and aiming that second ultimate at the sky, players realized that they were able to give Sigma infinite flight, making it so that he truly harnessed the universal harness that is gravity.

The downside to the bug is that when players gained that unlimited flight potential they could no longer use any of Sigma’s abilities other than his primary fire, but the silliness of the glitch was enough to result in some hilarious clips by players.

With such a game-breaking bug associated with the hero, Blizzard decided yesterday to deactivate the hero in competitive modes because of how serious this unintended interaction was.

When will Sigma return to Overwatch 2?

In a post to Twitter, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller said that his team would “provide an update as soon” as they could in regards to Sigma’s return. However, there is no indication of when Sigma might be re-added to competitive play.

Due to a bug caused by our recent patch, we’re disabling Sigma temporarily in Competitive modes. We’ll provide an update as soon as we're able. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) May 10, 2023

In the past when Blizzard has disabled other heroes, those heroes sat out for a little more than a week. Bastion and Torbjörn were benched for about 10 days, and Mei was temporarily disabled due to a bug for about two weeks.

