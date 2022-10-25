Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown are back in Overwatch 2 after bug fixes

Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown have returned to Overwatch 2 today alongside the launch of Halloween Terror, the game’s first seasonal event.

Both Bastion and Torbjörn are once again available to play in all modes. Previously, Torbjörn was restricted to Quick Play while Bastion was removed from the game entirely. Both heroes were removed for bug fixes on Oct. 10, according to Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment. Including today, they’ve both been absent for 15 days. Blizzard did not share what the bugs were or the problems they were causing, but the removal of both heroes from modes of play points to a fairly serious issue.

Junkertown was removed six days ago on Oct. 19 after the community found a game-breaking visual glitch. When the Blizzard community support account announced its temporary removal, they also revealed that they expected both it and the heroes to return to the live game the following week. A forum post linked in the announcement tweet provided additional information: community manager AndyB shared that the team planned to put the two heroes and map back into the game alongside the Halloween Terror update today, Oct. 25.

At time of writing, both heroes are back in the game and unlocked. While the community is likely to be very happy at both heroes’ return, particularly since Bastion was removed entirely from the Hero Gallery menu and players couldn’t see or adjust any of their cosmetics for him, many were upset that the development team didn’t provide more updates on their status.

Overwatch 2’s launch was also beset with other bugs, glitches, and server issues, which resulted in the company giving a free Reaper skin and weapon charm to all players who log in before the end of the game’s first season.