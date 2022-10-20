Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug

On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit.

The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player shooting at scraps in the attacker spawn. After shooting at the scraps, you trigger FPS drops across the board, including your own teammates and enemies. Since this is immediate tampering with player performance during a match of Overwatch 2, Blizzard tweeted that Junkertown is currently disabled on Oct. 19

[#Overwatch2] Attention! Junkertown needs a little extra attention and is joining Torbjörn and Bastion in the workshop. We expect them all to return in an upcoming patch next week!



🔗 https://t.co/uN4fZY41vN https://t.co/xCZc0Qjb0Q — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 19, 2022

Junkertown is not the only Overwatch 2 feature due for maintenance since Bastion and Torbjörn made their way to Blizzard’s workshop on Oct. 11, thanks to several bugs, including Bastion’s bug that allowed players to spam artillery and Torbjörn’s Overload ability being triggered for double its usual duration if timed correctly. While Bastion is currently unavailable in all game modes, Torbjörn will is still available in Quick Play.

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

According to Blizzard’s blue post, Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown will return to Overwatch 2 on Oct. 25, with Blizzard’s next game update.