Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug

On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit.
The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player shooting at scraps in the attacker spawn. After shooting at the scraps, you trigger FPS drops across the board, including your own teammates and enemies. Since this is immediate tampering with player performance during a match of Overwatch 2, Blizzard tweeted that Junkertown is currently disabled on Oct. 19
Junkertown is not the only Overwatch 2 feature due for maintenance since Bastion and Torbjörn made their way to Blizzard’s workshop on Oct. 11, thanks to several bugs, including Bastion’s bug that allowed players to spam artillery and Torbjörn’s Overload ability being triggered for double its usual duration if timed correctly. While Bastion is currently unavailable in all game modes, Torbjörn will is still available in Quick Play.
Related: Bastion, Torbjörn finally set to re-join Overwatch 2 roster
According to Blizzard’s blue post, Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown will return to Overwatch 2 on Oct. 25, with Blizzard’s next game update.