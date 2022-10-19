Overwatch 2 bug infestation continues with new FPS exploit

Overwatch 2’s release has been far from smooth sailing, with DDoS attacks, long queue times, and bugs that have almost made the game unplayable. As the devs are working hard to fix the bug infestation and other similar problems, the Overwatch 2 community is incessantly looking for more bugs to abuse to reach their desired ranks.

The latest discovered exploit involves FPS manipulation on the Junkertown map to get an edge over your opponents. If you shoot at scraps sitting in the Attacker spawn, you can immediately cause FPS drops across the board. In other words, both allied and enemy players will be affected by this interaction, but only the attacking team can choose the timing when to trigger this bug.

Australian pro player Riley “cuFFa” Brown broke down the bug and included an explanation of how you can replicate it:

How to use junkertown fps bug to win ranked games pic.twitter.com/pWEFxWn9PZ — cuFFa (@cuffah) October 18, 2022

Even if you’re an avid gamer armed with an expensive gaming machine, this game-changing FPS bug won’t spare you. Although Blizzard will, surely, fix this bug in the near future, it would be best to skip the ranked version of the Junkertown map for the time being.