Blizzard is ‘investigating’ a worrying Overwatch 2 bug that is just straight up turning off players’ computers

After several server issues, game-breaking bugs, loss of progression, and other problems, to call the launch of Overwatch 2 a troubled one would be an understatement.

Now, a potentially PC-breaking issue has been brought to light. Some players’ computers will completely shut down or restart while playing Overwatch 2, rendering them unable to play the game.

We are currently investigating an issue with computers restarting or shutting down while playing #Overwatch2. You can find out more and help with the investigation here! https://t.co/TLrEkkl3by — Blizzard CS EU (@BlizzardCSEU_EN) October 12, 2022

A thread on Blizzard’s forums bringing up the issue is from eight days ago, which is Oct. 4, the day Overwatch 2 launched. Blizzard’s EU customer service account posted about it for the first time this morning, though. That in itself is concerning.

In the thread, Blizzard has asked for those who have the problem to use the Run command post information from their DXDIAG. It appears that there’s been no fix in the week since the issue first cropped up for some, but to know that the team is investigating is at least encouraging in that respect.

The bug is inconsistent, according to posts in the thread. Some players are having their CPUs overheat while sitting in queue, others are seeing a blue screen of death, and others say their PC will reboot straight to BIOS.

If players haven’t had any problems with OW2 turning off their PC, the bug likely doesn’t affect them just yet. But for those who are currently unable to play and simultaneously potentially having their rigs damaged, Blizzard better be quick to fix this worrying bug.