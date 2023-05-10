You can infinitely fly with Sigma in Overwatch 2 thanks to a bug in his ultimate

He certainly figured out how to harness the harness, didn't he?

Overwatch 2’s mid-cycle patch for season four went through yesterday, May 9, and it wouldn’t be a new patch without some new bugs. The game’s latest patch bug, though, might be one of the most game-breaking yet.

It’s unclear exactly who found the exact bug, but players who use Sigma’s ultimate in just the right way can now exploit it to create a 400-health, Hypershere lobbing monstrosity that is permanently airborne.

That’s right, by using Sigma’s Gravitic Flux in a very particular way, players can effectively break the character, allowing him to fly freely across the map.

The specifics of the bug seem to be tied to the second use of his ultimate, so players won’t be able to immediately fly right out of the gate. They will need to build up Sigma’s ultimate two times.

During the first ultimate usage, players suggest that tanks use Sigma’s ultimate on an enemy and let the ability go off at the end of its timer. Where things get interesting is for the second usage of his ultimate. By staring directly in the air or off the map and letting his ultimate timer expire a second time, the Sigma glitch may trigger.

At this point, Sigma players will have free rein on all of any given map’s axes. While this might initially seem to make Sigma vastly overpowered, it’s not that simple. There’s a substantial tradeoff players will have to make.

Related: Sigma’s passive is still broken and Blizzard’s radio silence has Overwatch tanks panicking

A side effect of activating the glitch is that all of Sigma’s abilities, including Kinetic Grasp, Accretion, and Experimental Barrier, will be inoperable. Additionally, players will no longer be able to build up to another ultimate.

Obviously, don’t let that keep you from having a little bit of quick play fun. But for those looking to climb the competitive ladder, it might be a decent idea to hold off on activating a glitch that could keep you from holding down the frontlines as a fortified tank.