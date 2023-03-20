Sigma player gives masterclass on tilting opponents in Overwatch 2 with one play

Overwatch 2’s diverse cast of tanks leads to a wide range of unique interactions. But one of the game’s original characters, Reinhardt, still has continued to dominate as one of the most played tank heroes in the game.

Over the weekend, however, one player using Sigma shared a highlight clip of one of the most skillful outplay maneuvers you’ll ever see on the ranked ladder or in quick play.

Seeing that the enemy Rein was sizing up his team for an Earthshatter, Sigma tactfully timed his shield deployment for the exact moment he knew that Rein would drop the hammer, thus stifling his Earthshatter attempt.

Either by habit or a spit of rage, the Reinhardt player followed up his missed Earthshatter by charging into the Sigma player, and he angled his charge to be a sort of kamikaze attack in which he seemed to want to charge off the map with Sigma in his grasp.

But as the charge’s stun wore off, the Sigma player had just enough time to use their ultimate ability, Gravitic Flux, which allows Sigma to defy gravity. Starting Sigma’s Gravitic Flux not only gave the player time to fly back to safety, but they were also able to get back to the point in time to lift enemies that were on the payload and make the most out of his ultimate.

So along with stopping the enemy Reinhardt, this Sigma player coaxed the enemy tank into effectively jumping off the map for no good reason and he finished off the teamfight with a few more eliminations on the payload with no shield to protect the opposition.

Every Overwatch player who has been in enough ranked games has probably been on a team with either of these two types of tanks, but getting a chance to see that combination of timing, luck, and skill all at once is always worth a rewatch.