Overwatch 2 player unveils perfect way to calm down tilting ally and the fandom is impressed

One zen-like Zenyatta player has mastered the way to tame a wild teammate and the strategy is so smooth the entire Overwatch 2 community is taking notes.

In a Reddit video shared on March 19, the support player cools the jets of a ragging Ashe DPS who was unleashing hell on their teammates. That was, despite the team actually doing quite well in the game up to that stage too.

While there’s no one way to slice a loaf in these kinds of Overwatch 2 situations—Dot Esports can tell you right now every toxic teammate seems to be different—this one seemed like a pretty good play, and the OW2 fandom agrees: It’s an approach we’ll definitely be trying in every ranked match we’re in from now on.

Almost all the OW2 players who commented praised the Zenyatta main and their cool head in the face of a seemingly uncontrollable Ashe. The fandom appreciated his attitude and agreed this is the only way to play competitive esports.

People joked that the support hero “didn’t just pick Zenyatta, he fully embodied his philosophies and became Zenyatta.” One OW2 player called his energy “​​​​honestly beautiful,” and begged the community to “keep up the positivity.” Another called the Zenyatta “the true support main.”

Overall, the community agrees players should take this attitude into each match; sometimes players just aren’t playing their best as they adjust to a new hero or a nerfed/buffed character.

Hopefully, people can take a leaf out of Zenyatta’s book and bring the best vibe to their Overwatch 2 games. The esports community can be a toxic place, but if players treat each other with respect, it can be a better place for everyone.

And, if all else fails, the report form is just a button-click away.