Overwatch 2 Starwatch: Game mode explainer, dates, challenges, and rewards

Overwatch 2 season four’s most anticipated limited-time event—Starwatch—began today, and with it, players will have an opportunity to take part in a special adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Galactic Rescue is an arcade mode associated with the Starwatch that might not technically be a crossover, but it certainly draws a lot of inspiration from outer space-themed sci-fi properties like Star Wars and Star Trek.

Along with being able to play the new hybrid between PvP and PvE, players have a handful of challenges they can partake in for the next couple of weeks.

When does Starwatch end in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s Starwatch event began on May 9 and will run until May 22. That gives players two full weeks to play the game’s limited-time mode and earn a full range of cosmetic rewards.

Rule with the Infinite Empire or rebel with The Watchers 💥



Who will you fight for?



Starwatch is LIVE NOW 💫 pic.twitter.com/wlAKdoYOjk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 9, 2023

Once the Overwatch event is over, this gamemode and cosmetics will be vaulted so make sure to login and get some of these challenges completed if you’re interested in having a shiny new intergalactic Wrecking Ball skin.

All Starwatch challenges and rewards

There are nine event-specific challenges for Starwatch, all of which grant some amount of battle pass experience. The array of rewards is highlighted by the Epic quality Asteroid Wrecking Ball skin.

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

That challenge, named Complete Orbit, requires players complete five other Starwatch event challenges, and it also gives players 30,000 battle pass experience as well. That’s enough for three full levels of the battle pass.

In total, players can get 50,000 experience, equal to five full levels of the battle pass, from doing all nine challenges. There are two voice lines, one name card, two sprays, and a weapon charm that players can earn as well.

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

Here are all of the rewards players can unlock:

50,000 battle pass experience

Epic Asteroid Wrecking Ball Skin

Silver Comet weapon charm

Join the Infinite spray

“Kneel” Sigma voiceline

Infinite Flight spray

Laser Power Doomfist voiceline

Hammond’s Wish name card

How to play Galactic Rescue in Overwatch 2

Screengrab via PlayOverwatch on YouTube

Galactic Rescue is a four-vs-four combination of PvP and PvE. Players that select to fight for the Watchers, an intergalactic rebellion group, team up with an NPC version of Doomfist and attempt to capture four points on an adaptation of Horizon Lunar Colony. The players must capture four points to win the map before time runs out.

The defensive side in this case is the Infinite Empire, led by none other than Galactic Emperor Sigma. They are tasked with defending the four points, and instead of getting an NPC to assist them, the team has turrets at each point that helps them defend their capture points.

Along with turrets and an NPC, there are a few mechanics players will want to watch out for including some antigravity shenanigans on the final point as well as vials throughout the map that, if broken, create Graveton Surges similar to Zarya’s ultimate.