Sigma’s passive is still broken and Blizzard’s radio silence has Overwatch tanks panicking

Despite the Overwatch 2 community discovering how broken Sigma’s passive was months ago, Blizzard developers have yet to discuss the issue, let alone fix it.

The shield-wielding Overwatch tank is meant to be one of the best heroes when it comes to resisting knockback (thanks to his passive), but one lingering bug places Sigma far behind the other characters in OW2’s catalog.

More than two months after the original discovery, Overwatch players flocked back to another Reddit thread on April 16 to compare Sigma’s knockback to other tanks in a series of experiments. These included in-game and training range tests to see if Blizzard had stealth-patched the issue—and the unfortunate answer left fans disappointed.

Overwatch players eventually decided there was one thing leading to the issue—there was little friction actually stopping his momentum via his hero code.

Until the issue is actually fixed, players said, Blizzard needs to remove the passive description from his details completely. Right now, Sigma’s details say that he doesn’t move when hit, but that is totally wrong because of the bug.

The tests continued: Players noticed Zenyatta gets knocked the same as any other non-tank hero, meaning there’s little to no consistency in Overwatch 2’s floating knockback momentum. That is when matched up against rollerskating support Lucio, who often goes flying when “booped” by enemies due to his momentum-based shoes.

While the Overwatch devs have been vocal regarding other patches, it seems there’s still no news about Sigma’s passive. Blizzard has been providing fans with consistent updates over the last few months, with new heroes, map changes, and meta-stability tweaks all arriving to keep the fan base happy.

But it turns out, Sigma players are still left in the dark.

Hopefully, Blizzard’s devs can at least address the issue, or we might see more outrage from the Overwatch 2 community as gamers continue to discover the passive error.