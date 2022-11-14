One month after launch, Overwatch 2 players are still waiting for their missing skins

There have been countless bugs since Overwatch 2’s release, and there’s another that’s reared its head once more. Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month and players are still awaiting their skins from the previous Overwatch title.

When switching to Overwatch 2, players could transfer skins from the first Blizzard Entertainment title to the next, but some players have been only hitting roadblocks.

This means users will have to re-purchase skins that don’t appear from Overwatch 1.

Redditors have rightfully had enough of this, saying “I was given these skins in OW1 but they took them from me and give me a nice 40-dollar sticker to get them back.”

Some players have been fortunate enough to receive their previous skins, but several others have been left in the dark, waiting for their skins that were already paid for.

Players thought they had the inside scoop on how to fix the issue, saying “contact Blizzard support.”

But this method might’ve worked for some, but not for others. People claimed they had already done so, and after waiting one month, there was no change. One Redditor said: “They said they’re working on it and to check back later. One month later, still missing.”

Users have had enough of the countless bugs, character removals, and queues since launch, and just want to play with the skins they paid for.

Players are convinced Blizzard doesn’t care “about their fanbase and are thirsty for profits.”

Hopefully, this issue gets fixed soon or Blizzard might lose some valuable Overwatch 2 players who were willing to splash some cash on the free-to-play title.