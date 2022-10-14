What is the ‘Error Starting Game’ bug in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it

Overwatch 2 has had a series of unfortunate bugs that have absolutely ruined the title’s launch. The sequel to Blizzard’s beloved Overwatch is drowning in a collection of extreme queues, game crashes, and locked heroes.

The devs have given fans updates and even cosmetics to help ease the frustration of a large percentage of players. But, cosmetics haven’t stopped the crashes.

The Overwatch 2 development team has had to remove multiple characters due to issues with fairness and overall gameplay. This is one of the messiest launches in gaming history, by far. and now, in just another cherry on top of the melting launch cake, players still experiencing the “Error Starting Game” notification.

A lot of issues have been fixed, but more sprouted out of the woodwork. This issue stops players from entering games, which is sure to ruin your Overwatch 2 experience.

How do I fix the “Error Starting Game” bug in Overwatch 2?

Unfortunately, there isn’t one particular fix for this. Despite Blizzard’s patch on Oct. 13, there has been no update on this issue.

The update focused on a series of bugs, also fixing issues regarding a larger percentage of players being ranked incredibly low for no reason.

Here’s all the fixes available for the Overwatch 2 bug:

Uninstall and reinstall the game.

Repair the Overwatch 2 game files.

Update your graphics drivers.

Update Overwatch 2 to the latest version.

There’s every chance the issues remain though; you’ll have to be patient until they fix this bug, alongside a myriad of other issues that are server-side. There’s more than likely a large series of Overwatch 2 updates coming to fix these issues.