Players find game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug that could see Torbjörn removed again

Overwatch 2 has had its ups and downs. Players struggled to find games in the opening weeks and lengthy queue times plagued the refreshed Blizzard sequel. On top of that, bugs have kept popping up week after week since.

The game has drawn in a lot of players from each platform, but at least we can say the general gameplay is worth all the trouble—once you get into the game.

With all that said, prepare yourself for another bug. This glitch could result in a hero being ousted from the Overwatch 2 roster until it’s fixed, as it’s game-breaking.

Torbjörn, the turret-loving Swedish weapon designer, might need to be removed after players found a glitch making his turret invincible.

Overwatch players can place it underneath the map, making it un-killable.

This might be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Some Redditors sound like they’ve had enough, especially after it spread across social media. “Oh for fucks sake,” one Redditor commented soon after the Nov. 7 post was made.

The glitch might not be a Torbjörn issue, meaning it could be another major change in the works for the Overwatch 2 devs. “This is usually a map problem right not a Torb problem?” another Redditor pointed out.

There are several fixes Blizzard could pursue, and Reddit had plenty of them. The simplest fix was to “delete the turret” from the game.

Unfortunately, this bug will need attention as soon as possible. This, likely, won’t be the last either, so prepare yourselves for more bugs in your Overwatch 2 games.

Recently, Bastion was locked away after his kit broke the title. This isn’t Torbjorn’s first rodeo either; the hammer-wielding hero was stuck in Quick Play for a period of time as Blizzard fixed several glitches in his base code.