Atlanta Reign signs flex support LR1S

Another Third Impact standout makes their way to the Overwatch League.

Even though the Overwatch League season is quickly coming to a close, the Atlanta Reign is still boosting its backline. Atlanta signed flex support Kim “Lr1s” Seung-Hyun from former Overwatch Contenders North America team Third Impact, the team announced today.

Lr1s is a South Korean player who played for Meta Athena and Far East Society before joining Third Impact. In the latest season of Overwatch Contenders, Third Impact came in second place after a loss to Team Doge. Lr1s is known for his deep hero pool of flex supports.

Feast your eyes(iris's) on a new face of the Atlanta Roster.

A new support has entered the @OverwatchLeague and is ready to show what he's made of.



Please give a warm welcome to, @ow_lr1s the newest member of @ATLReign

We can't wait to see you bring the "REIGN"!#LetitReign pic.twitter.com/J560SgVn4a — Atlanta Reign (@ATLReign) July 31, 2020

The Atlanta Reign have been experiencing a slump over the last few weeks of the Overwatch League, losing matches to teams lower in the standings. Lr1s has been signed as a secondary flex support alongside Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman. The Reign’s other flex support, Steven “Kodak” Rosenberger, recently stepped into a coaching role for the team.

Lr1s joins multiple players from Third Impact who have been signed to the Overwatch League this season. DPS Thomas “zYKK” Hosono was added to the Toronto Defiant roster in May and DPS Sean “Ta1yo” Henderson was picked up by the San Francisco Shock in July. Third Impact disbanded before the second season of Overwatch Contenders, forming Comically Large Crosshair as a tribute to Ta1yo’s crosshair settings.

The Atlanta Reign face the Dallas Fuel at 2pm CT on Aug. 2 as part of the Countdown Cup qualifiers.