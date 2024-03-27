All Venture abilities in Overwatch 2

Pave the way for your squad and etch your mark on the battlefield with Venture, Overwatch 2‘s newest hero to join the game’s ever-growing cast of playable characters.

With a plethora of different abilities that will send their opponents flying back, Venture is a truly new experience with plenty of different skills that will break through the enemy’s front line, while the rest of their team takes advantage of the chaos left in their wake.

From burrowing into the ground underneath your foes to slamming enemies into submission, Venture is going to be a damage dealing threat that you’ll want to have on your side. Their ultimate ability is also a game-changer, since it can push back entire teams with its destructive capabilities. Overall, they will be a massive pick for any team compositions that wish to dive right into the fight head-first.

Here are all of Venture’s abilities in Overwatch 2.

Venture abilities in Overwatch 2

Primary Fire: Smart Excavator

Venture launches a seismic charge from their Smart Excavator that bursts after a short distance. The projectile also explodes if it makes contact with an enemy player.

Ability One: Burrow

Venture moves underground and becomes invulnerable for the duration of the ability. They can also pop out of the ground to deal area-of-effect damage to any enemies that are above them when they re-emerge from below.

Ability Two: Drill Dash

Venture uses the Smart Excavator to dash forward, while also pushing back any enemies that they run into during the cast. This ability can be used to escape unfortunate situations, or help engage onto the enemy to kickstart a teamfight.

Ultimate ability: Tectonic Shock

Venture sends out a massive shockwave in front of them, heavily damaging any enemies caught in its area-of-effect. This can be used to start off a fight, clear a point of any enemies, or help turn the tides in a lopsided skirmish with less teammates.

Passive: Explorer’s Resolve

Whenever Venture uses their abilities, they are granted temporary shields to help soak up any damage that they’ll inevitably face after diving into the front lines.

Passive: Clobber

While using their quick melee ability, Venture deals more damage.

Venture will be releasing for Overwatch 2‘s 10th season, but players can try them out from Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31 during a limited test run.

