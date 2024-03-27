Overwatch 2’s new hero Venture playable this weekend, full kit showcased

Get ready to dive into Overwatch 2 with its newest hero, Venture, in a playable test this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Venture will be available to play from March 28 to 31, Blizzard announced today. The new damage hero, who identifies as non-binary, also had their entire kit revealed. They can use a drill to burrow under the map and more to deal damage to enemies.

The full kit for Venture. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Venture’s weapon, Smart Excavator, launches a seismic charge that bursts after a short distance, and their ultimate will send out damaging shockwaves. They also have two passives, which grant temporary shields when using abilities and also allow their quick melee to deal more damage.

Their abilities are Burrow, which allows them to move underground and become invulnerable only to emerge and deal damage in the area, and Drill Dash, which will launch them forward to push enemies back.

Venture is the first new damage hero added to OW2 since Sojourn, who came to the game at its launch in 2022. Since then, the game has focused on evening out the roster with supports (Kiriko, Lifeweaver, Illari) and tanks (Junker Queen, Ramattra, Mauga). But now, it’s time again for DPS players to have a new hero to enjoy.

Have you ever seen a Hero so groundbreaking? ⚒️



⛏️ Weapon: Smart Excavator

💥 Ultimate: Tectonic Shock

🪨 Abilities: Burrow & Drill Dash

💪 Passives: Explorer’s Resolve & Clobber



Check out Venture’s kit and take them for a spin during their limited-time trial starting Mar 28 ✨ pic.twitter.com/Y5L0ZATZH3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 27, 2024

Venture will be released in Overwatch 2’s season 10, which is set to begin on April 16. They’ll be free to play and unlock from day one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more