Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s new hero Venture playable this weekend, full kit showcased

Ready to drill?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 11:15 am
Venture Overwatch 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get ready to dive into Overwatch 2 with its newest hero, Venture, in a playable test this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Venture will be available to play from March 28 to 31, Blizzard announced today. The new damage hero, who identifies as non-binary, also had their entire kit revealed. They can use a drill to burrow under the map and more to deal damage to enemies.

New OW2 hero Venture's ability kit
The full kit for Venture. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Venture’s weapon, Smart Excavator, launches a seismic charge that bursts after a short distance, and their ultimate will send out damaging shockwaves. They also have two passives, which grant temporary shields when using abilities and also allow their quick melee to deal more damage.

Their abilities are Burrow, which allows them to move underground and become invulnerable only to emerge and deal damage in the area, and Drill Dash, which will launch them forward to push enemies back.

Venture is the first new damage hero added to OW2 since Sojourn, who came to the game at its launch in 2022. Since then, the game has focused on evening out the roster with supports (Kiriko, Lifeweaver, Illari) and tanks (Junker Queen, Ramattra, Mauga). But now, it’s time again for DPS players to have a new hero to enjoy.

Venture will be released in Overwatch 2’s season 10, which is set to begin on April 16. They’ll be free to play and unlock from day one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Overwatch 2 drops new weapon skins in the shop—and they’re actually pretty awesome
Soldier: 76 with his back to the camera
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 drops new weapon skins in the shop—and they’re actually pretty awesome
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 26, 2024
Read Article This Overwatch 2 and X-Men ’97 crossover collab idea has to happen immediately
Junker Queen in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
This Overwatch 2 and X-Men ’97 crossover collab idea has to happen immediately
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 PvE reportedly dead, with game’s future riding completely on PvP
An assortment of heroes from Overwatch 2, firing their weapons at enemies.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 PvE reportedly dead, with game’s future riding completely on PvP
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Overwatch 2 drops new weapon skins in the shop—and they’re actually pretty awesome
Soldier: 76 with his back to the camera
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 drops new weapon skins in the shop—and they’re actually pretty awesome
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 26, 2024
Read Article This Overwatch 2 and X-Men ’97 crossover collab idea has to happen immediately
Junker Queen in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
This Overwatch 2 and X-Men ’97 crossover collab idea has to happen immediately
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 PvE reportedly dead, with game’s future riding completely on PvP
An assortment of heroes from Overwatch 2, firing their weapons at enemies.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 PvE reportedly dead, with game’s future riding completely on PvP
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 22, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.