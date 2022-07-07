What time does MC Championship (MCC) 23 start?

Get ready because the event will be here sooner than you think.

Another canonical installment of the MC Championships is set to take place on July 23. Forty creators will once again be divided up into 10 teams to face off in a series of Minecraft mini-games designed to test out numerous Minecraft skills.

MCC Pride 2022 was the last MCC event to occur and was a non-canonical special edition of the event. This version of the Minecraft tournament took place in June and was a special version of the event focused on raising money for the LGBTQIA+ community through The Trevor Project.

Image via Noxcrew

Donations to the charity caused some chaotic remixes and changes to be implemented for the special version of the Minecraft tournament. Despite the chaos and confusion, the Red Rabbits, which consisted of creators Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and Foolish Gamers, secured victory during MCC Pride 2022. But the real winner of the special event MCC Pride was the creators and community who raised over $145,000 for The Trevor Project through the event.

MCC 23 will take place on July 23 at 2pm CT. Fans can tune in either through Noxcrew’s official Twitch channel for the team’s special administrator point of view or can choose to watch their favorite creator who is participating in the event on their platform of choice. You can find out who is live and find links to their respective platforms at MCC Live on the day of the tournament.