Who Won MC Championships Pride 2022 -Results, Final Standings, Scores

The second installment of MC Championship (MCC) Pride ran on June 18, bringing together 10 teams, but they raised money for charity this time. In honor of Pride month, Noxcrew and Smajor partnered with The Trevor Project to raise funds for the LGTBQIA+ community through the Minecraft tournament.

MCC Pride is a non-canon version of the event, meaning the scores do not count towards players’ totals or overall wins. The gameplay and format both stayed largely the same, as 10 teams of four creators battled it out across eight mini-games to compete in the finale Dodgebolt duel.

Normally, players choose which eight games they will play before the final Dodgebolt duel, but for the special non-canon MCC Pride event, the games were selected by Noxcrew. This is likely due to reaching the donation goals for The Trevor Project, which detailed four different MCC games, so specific games had to be played during MCC Pride.

The remixes were for Grid Runners, TGTTOSAWAF, Survival Games, and Hole in the Wall. Many generous fans and community members helped reach these goals, as well as two massive $10,000 donations from popular creators Jacksepticeye and Valkyrae, who both participated in MCC for the first time during MCC Pride.

Grid Runners remix featured the various tasks specific to each room being swapped around, which made for some confusing chaos among players. The TGTTOSAWAF remix allowed players to stack on top of other players to try and ride their way to the other side, but since hitting was also enabled, this mostly resulted in players trying to stack and knock each other off.

Players had to rescue adorable animals in the Survival Games remix, and in return, their new friends helped them by fighting against opposing teams in battle. The most chaotic remix of all was Hole in the Wall which allowed spectators who got knocked out of the game to throw random mobs onto the platform to sabotage players. These mobs ranged from simple ones, like a zombie, to hazardous ones, like a ravager.

The final standings for MCC Pride 2022 are as follows. The scores include the total coins scored by each team across the eight Minecraft mini-games and the team that ultimately won through the final Dodgebolt duel.

MC Championship Pride standings

Final Winner: Red Rabbits

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

KarlJacobs

Foolish Gamers

The Dodgebolt duel featured a battle between the Aqua Axolotls and the Red Rabbits, the top two coin-scoring teams across the course of MCC Pride. The Red Rabbits secured victory with a Dodgebolt duel score of 3-1.