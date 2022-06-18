MC Championship Pride 2022: Live scores and game standings

See who scores the biggest on each game and how the standings change across the event.

MC Championship (MCC) Pride replaced a regular installment of MCC for June to shed light on an important cause and raise money for charity. The Minecraft tournament will take place over about two hours on June 18 and features 10 teams participating in a series of eight mini-games to help raise money for The Trevor Project.

Although MCC pride is non-canon, which means that the scores and placement do not count to the regular canonical totals and standings players hold, the general structure and format of the event is the same: 10 teams are brought together to play eight Minecraft mini-games to be one of the top two teams to then secure victory in the finale Dodgebolt duel.

MCC Pride also had unique donation goals leading up to the event, which could alter the event. In addition to smaller changes, such as cosmetics and unicorns, full-on game remixes for half of the games played in MCC Pride will take place due to hitting donation goals.

Image via Noxcrew

You can watch MCC Pride from an administrator’s point of view on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel or from the competitor’s point of view on any creator’s streaming platform of choice. You can view a full list of competitors and links to their live platforms at MCC Live.

For fans hoping to keep up with the scores and placements across the event, here is a complete live breakdown of the games played and scores updated as the event airs.

Grid Runners Scores

MCC Pride kicked off with Grid Runners, which featured a special remix of the event. The tasks needed to complete each room were swapped around and mixed up, which caused a bit of confusion and chaos among the teams as they were used to certain rooms having the same specific tasks in every event previously.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Grid Runners Winner: Cyan Coyotes

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Parkour Tag Scores

The second game of MCC Pride was Parkour Tag. Parkour Tag ran as it usually does with ten teams going head to head in both outlasting and tagging the other teams on a special Pride-themed map covered in rainbows to celebrate the theme of the tournament.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Parkour Tag Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Survival Games Scores

MCC Pride’s third game was another special remix that was unlocked by charity donations. Survival Games ran as a usual epic battle between all ten teams in a massive arena with the ultimate goal of being the last team standing with the most coins gained. The special remix of Survival Games added adorable animals that teams could collect and spawn to help them while fighting against opposing teams. It also took place on a Pride-themed map.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Survival Games Winner: Lime Llamas

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Battle Box Scores

The fourth game of MCC Pride was Battle Box. In Battle Box, the teams face off in a player-versus-player combat-centric duel over the course of nine rounds. In addition to trying to eliminate the opposing team, players must also try to capture the arena by placing nine blocks of their color wool in the center. MCC Pride’s Battle Box featured special rainbow bows and a rainbow arena as well.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Battle Box Winner: Aqua Axolotls

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls

Big Sales at Build Mart Scores

The fifth game of MCC Pride was decided by an audience vote on the MCC Twitter page. Big Sales at Build Mart is a building game that pushes players to work efficiently as a team and tests their memory skills. The Pride version of Big Sales at Build Mart featured a few special Pride-themed builds.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Big Sales at Build Mart Winner: Yellow Yaks

First Place Overall: Aqua Axolotls