All Minecraft Championships (MCC) Pride 2022 teams

What will the turnout be for this year's charity event?

Noxcrew is bringing back non-canon MC Championship (MCC) events in June, running the second iteration of MCC Pride in partnership with The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth.

Running on June 18, MCC Pride will highlight new and returning players within the LGTBQIA+ community while raising money in the Decision Dome.

🏳️‍🌈MCC Pride: 2022🏳️‍⚧️



Coming to the Decision Dome on Saturday 18th June👑 pic.twitter.com/NSDNK8D4Jq — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) May 30, 2022

Last June, Noxcrew hosted MCC Pride 2021 and helped raise over $300,000 for The Trevor Project, including a $100,000 donation from the event’s main sponsor, YouTube Gaming. It does not look like YouTube is sponsoring this year’s iteration of the event, but the event is bigger now than it was last year, which should lead to that goal being shattered while teams compete in a somewhat normal event.

Even though this is a “non-canon” MCC, which means the scores will not count towards players’ overall wins, totals, or the Hall of Fame, the format remains largely the same; 40 Minecraft creators will form 10 distinct teams and compete in a lineup of mini-games. The only real difference will likely be the design of the Decision Dome being changed for the event and a higher number of new players taking part in the festivities.

More details about MCC Pride 2022, including any additional prizing, partnerships, or information on competitor requirements. This also means the team lineups won’t be revealed until we get closer to June 18, likely a week before the event.

Once we do have information on the creators competing, we will update this article.