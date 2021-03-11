Weaknesses and counters for Electric types in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, each of the 18 different types of Pokémon have their own set of strengths and weaknesses.

How each type interacts with one another greatly dictates the outcome of battles, with the Pokémon that has the type advantage usually coming out on top.

In this article, we’ll be focusing on Electric-type Pokémon. This type is strong against Flying and Water-type Pokémon but is weak against Ground, Grass, Electric, and Dragon-type enemies.

While these types are the best choices to reduce the damage that Electric Pokémon can deal, there’s one type that excels as the best way to deal with these Pokémon.

Here are some of the best Pokémon to help you defeat Electric-type enemies in Pokémon Go.

Ground type

Image via Niantic

Electric Pokémon are unique in that they only boast one critical weakness to Ground-type moves. Generally, these are the most effective ways of taking out Electric-type Pokémon. Within the type, there’s plenty of different Pokémon to choose from for all situations.

The newly introduced form for the Legendary Pokémon Landorus (Therian) is the perfect kryptonite for Electric Pokémon. Boasting high damage output, the right pairing of moves will be more than enough to take out the enemy. The best moveset is the fast move Mud Shot paired with the charge move Earth power. Since both are Ground-type moves, these will deal the best damage against Electric-type opponents.

Because Legendary Pokémon are not usable in all battles, you may require a different Pokémon for your situation. But this is no issue since there’s plenty of non-Legendary Ground-type Pokémon capable of the task.

One of the best non-Legendary Pokémon is Excadrill. Boasting both Ground and Steel-types, this Pokémon is resistant to many types of Pokémon including Electric, taking only 39 percent of damage from attacks of the type. Again, the best method for attack is to use Ground-type moves. Excadrill’s optimal pairing is Mud-Slap with Earthquake.

Finally, there’s a handful of other Pokémon that are exceptional for this purpose including Garchomp, Rhyperior, Groudon, and Krookodile.

Some Electric-type Pokémon may boast dual types that will grant them vulnerability to Ground-type attacks. In this situation, you will need to identify the weaknesses for that second type. For example, if the Pokémon boasts Flying, Rock-type moves are going to be the optimal moves to take into battle.