In Pokémon Go, each species of Pokémon has access to a range of moves that can be used in battle.

Pokémon use two types of moves in combat. Fast moves activate once every few seconds, while charge moves are usable only when they reach their full charge but deal substantially more damage to the enemy.

In this article, we will be focusing on the second-generation Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh and breaking down its most effective movesets for battle.

Ho-Oh is a dual-type Fire and Flying Pokémon with a high damage output. The Legendary Bird is well-rounded, however, with excellent durability to pair with its attack.

Although Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, it has the ability to learn a handful of moves from other types that might be handy in different matchups.

Here are the best movesets to use for Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

To get the highest damage output with Ho-Oh, you’ll need to take the charge move Brave Bird. Of all the charge abilities Ho-Oh has access to, Brave Bird will pair the best with specific fast moves to generate the highest damage output. For the best of these combinations, you should take the fast move Fire-type move Incinerate.

Alternatively, there are several other combinations Ho-Oh can use to generate a great damage output that may be more appropriate for different matchups. If you require a Psychic-type offense, pairing Extrasensory and Brave Bird will give you the second-strongest damage output combination Ho-Oh can generate. Following that, Steel Wing is a great option with only slightly less damage output.

If you don’t have the ability to use a TM to change Ho-Oh’s charge move to Brave Bird, the second-best charge move is Solar Beam. Pairing Incinerate and Solar Beam will provide a commendable offense with only slightly less damage output than Brave Bird.