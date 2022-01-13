Monster Hunter Rise is no longer exclusive to the Nintendo Switch because it’s finally made its way to PC via Steam. Overall, the game has been spruced up nicely for its PC debut, which is a welcome sight. So, choosing optimal graphics settings is vital for enjoying the game to its fullest.
If you’re running Monster Hunter Rise on a lower or medium tier rig, no worries, because Monster Hunter Rise isn’t too demanding—the minimum system requirements require a mere GT 1030 or Radeon RX 550.
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Rise?
After ensuring Monster Hunter Rise PC requirements are met, it’s recommended to see if your system has the latest graphic drivers settings installed, which is important for overall game optimization. Then, head in-game and navigate to Display and Graphics Settings.
Putting your rig to the test is the next step. Adjusting the main Graphics Settings preset to High is a great place to start. From there, hop in-game, play around, and determine your average FPS. If you’re cruising around 100 FPS, great news. 55 to 80 is good, too. If you’re below 30 to 40, try lowering the image quality from High to Average, which should increase FPS immediately. If you’re still unhappy with the performance, give the Low setting a shot. For more of a customized approach, check out the following settings.
In-game display options
Screen Mode/HDR Settings: Fullscreen
Brightness: Personal preference
Resolution Settings: Native resolution (or highest resolution available)
Display Frequency: Highest possible (or your monitor’s refresh rate)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (or native aspect ratio)
Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: 0
V-Sync: Synchronizes in-game frame rate with a gaming monitor’s refresh rate. Having v-sync turned on creates a strong sense of system and input lag, at the cost of more visual appeal smoothness. Turn off for a more responsive feel.
Title menu graphics settings
Dynamic Shadows: Shadows calculated in real-time to look like the object’s natural shadow would. Turning off offers a few extra frames per second.
Equipment Shadows: Determines your character’s shadow reflections for their outfit and gear. Keep this on, switching off doesn’t affect performance.
Processing Reduction via Model Swapping: Reduces the draw distance for environmental details. Performance is minimally impacted. Keep on.
Mesh Quality: Effects environmental detail. Makes things far in the distance look bare, at the cost of minimal performance increase. Keep on.
Advanced graphics settings
Image Quality: Leave this on 150 percent to retain the native resolution look. Lowering it will significantly increase average frame rates, but at the cost of everything looking grainy and unappealing.
High-Resolution Textures: Sharpens the overall textures of everything. Switching it on or off doesn’t appear to impact performance, so keep it on for the added visual benefit.
Texture Filtering: Improves the texture quality. Keep it on high. Switching it to low yields minimal performance gains.
Ambient Occlusion: Measures the extent to which a location on the surface is obscured from surrounding light sources. In other words, it adds a shadowy effect in corners and cracks where two objects interact. Turning off increases performance at the cost of visuals looking duller.
Shadow Quality: Impacts the quality of all in-game shadows. Setting this to low makes shadows appear blocky but dramatically impacts performance gains. If you’re looking to secure more frames, this is the setting to adjust.
Anti-Aliasing: Eliminates jagged edges that appear around everything. Anti-aliasing significantly impacts visuals but offers minimal performance gains. FXAA (fast approximate anti-aliasing) is the least taxing on performance, while TAA (temporal anti-aliasing) looks a tad smoother. A third option of combining the two, TAA+FXAA, strikes a balance while offering up a few more frames. Play around with anti-aliasing to match personal preference.
Foliage Sway: Used to simulate wind movements of foliage, especially trees and plants. Turning off gives a slight performance benefit.
Motion Blur: Streaking of moving objects of frames, similar to a drunk-like feeling. For most, turn this off—unless you’re into that kind of thing.
Lens Distortion: Blurs the edges of the screen during specific moments—a lesser feeling than Motion Blur. Turn this off.
Vignette Effect: Darkens the edges of the screen for a more cinematic feeling—minor effect to performance, personal preference.
Depth of Field: Adds a strong depth of field effect, where the distance between the nearest and farthest objects is in sharp focus. Best to keep this off, having it on taxes performance.
Film Grain: Slightly darkens everything for a grainy effect. Purely aesthetic with no performance benefit. Turn this off.
For most players and their gaming rigs, the High Graphics Setting preset won’t be out of the realm of achievable. For those that find they need to tinker around with their graphics, however, there isn’t necessarily one specific setting (aside from Shadow Quality) that is going to have a massive impact on performance gains. When compounded with one another, though, there’s a variety of settings that certainly add up for added performance and graphical benefit.