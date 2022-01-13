Monster Hunter Rise is no longer exclusive to the Nintendo Switch because it’s finally made its way to PC via Steam. Overall, the game has been spruced up nicely for its PC debut, which is a welcome sight. So, choosing optimal graphics settings is vital for enjoying the game to its fullest.

If you’re running Monster Hunter Rise on a lower or medium tier rig, no worries, because Monster Hunter Rise isn’t too demanding—the minimum system requirements require a mere GT 1030 or Radeon RX 550.

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Rise?

After ensuring Monster Hunter Rise PC requirements are met, it’s recommended to see if your system has the latest graphic drivers settings installed, which is important for overall game optimization. Then, head in-game and navigate to Display and Graphics Settings.

Putting your rig to the test is the next step. Adjusting the main Graphics Settings preset to High is a great place to start. From there, hop in-game, play around, and determine your average FPS. If you’re cruising around 100 FPS, great news. 55 to 80 is good, too. If you’re below 30 to 40, try lowering the image quality from High to Average, which should increase FPS immediately. If you’re still unhappy with the performance, give the Low setting a shot. For more of a customized approach, check out the following settings.

In-game display options

Screen Mode/HDR Settings: Fullscreen Brightness: Personal preference Resolution Settings: Native resolution (or highest resolution available) Display Frequency: Highest possible (or your monitor’s refresh rate) Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (or native aspect ratio) Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: 0 V-Sync: Synchronizes in-game frame rate with a gaming monitor’s refresh rate. Having v-sync turned on creates a strong sense of system and input lag, at the cost of more visual appeal smoothness. Turn off for a more responsive feel.

Screengrab via Capcom

Title menu graphics settings

Dynamic Shadows: Shadows calculated in real-time to look like the object’s natural shadow would. Turning off offers a few extra frames per second. Equipment Shadows: Determines your character’s shadow reflections for their outfit and gear. Keep this on, switching off doesn’t affect performance. Processing Reduction via Model Swapping: Reduces the draw distance for environmental details. Performance is minimally impacted. Keep on. Mesh Quality: Effects environmental detail. Makes things far in the distance look bare, at the cost of minimal performance increase. Keep on.

Image via Capcom

Advanced graphics settings