Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
monster hunter now mrbeast event
Image via Niantic
Category:
Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter offering exclusive MrBeast cosmetic items in a limited-time quest

It's mobile-exclusive.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 07:17 am

Niantic is teaming up with popular YouTuber MrBeast to offer an exclusive questline for unique cosmetic items in Monster Hunter Now.

Recommended Videos

The limited-time quest event, which starts on July 27, gives you exclusive armor including the classic MrBeast hoodie outfit and Face Paint, as well as a Guide Card, a Hunter Medal for your account, and a cool-looking MrBeast Sword and Shield weapon.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jimmy and the MrBeast team to bring a unique questline and MrBeast content to Monster Hunter Now,” Archit Bhargava, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Niantic, said in a Press Release. “We’re constantly looking to bring exciting and fresh content to the game, and this collaboration is something that appeals both to veteran players and new players alike.”

The questline is only around from July 27 until September 2, so for anyone looking to unlock all the MrBeast gear, you have just over a month to get everything. The challenges and methods to unlock each item aren’t known yet, though. You have to complete the game’s prologue missions to access the MrBeast questline.

As well as the partnership, Niantic is also launching a new update simultaneously, adding the Dimensional Link feature—a way for players to hunt Monsters together worldwide without needing to be next to one another. It acts similarly to Pokémon Go’s remote raid pass feature.

The Dimensional Link feature goes live later today, which gives new players the chance to get through the first few missions if they only care about getting the MrBeast items later in the month.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter