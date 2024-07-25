Monster Hunter offering exclusive MrBeast cosmetic items in a limited-time quest

Niantic is teaming up with popular YouTuber MrBeast to offer an exclusive questline for unique cosmetic items in Monster Hunter Now.

Recommended Videos

The limited-time quest event, which starts on July 27, gives you exclusive armor including the classic MrBeast hoodie outfit and Face Paint, as well as a Guide Card, a Hunter Medal for your account, and a cool-looking MrBeast Sword and Shield weapon.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jimmy and the MrBeast team to bring a unique questline and MrBeast content to Monster Hunter Now,” Archit Bhargava, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Niantic, said in a Press Release. “We’re constantly looking to bring exciting and fresh content to the game, and this collaboration is something that appeals both to veteran players and new players alike.”

The questline is only around from July 27 until September 2, so for anyone looking to unlock all the MrBeast gear, you have just over a month to get everything. The challenges and methods to unlock each item aren’t known yet, though. You have to complete the game’s prologue missions to access the MrBeast questline.

As well as the partnership, Niantic is also launching a new update simultaneously, adding the Dimensional Link feature—a way for players to hunt Monsters together worldwide without needing to be next to one another. It acts similarly to Pokémon Go’s remote raid pass feature.

The Dimensional Link feature goes live later today, which gives new players the chance to get through the first few missions if they only care about getting the MrBeast items later in the month.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy