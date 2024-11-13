How to signup to the Monster Hunter Outlanders beta playtest

Monster Hunter Outlanders brings the open-world creature hunting adventure to mobile games. It’s a stark difference from Monster Hunter Now, which currently follows the Pokémon Go formula, with a more refined focus on open-world exploration and combat.

The game is being developed by Capcom and TiMi Studio Group, the team that worked on Call of Duty Mobile, Pokémon Unite, and Age of Empires Mobile. It’s a solid group who have a history of working on mobile titles, and Monster Hunter Outlanders is set to be another free-to-play experience for players to join. For those who want to try the game as soon as possible, there’s a chance you might be selected to join the beta playtest, but not everyone will have a chance to do.

How to sign up for Monster Hunter Outlanders beta playtest

A limited number of players can try out the game before it releases. Image via TiMi Studio Group.

You can submit your name to attempt to learn more about any upcoming Monster Hunter Outlanders beta playtests by sharing your email on the official website. Right now, there are no scheduled beta playtests for you to join, but the development team is expecting to share more with proper updates in the future. For now, joining the Monster Hunter Outlanders official newsletter is your best choice.

Here’s how you can share your email with the Monster Hunter Outlanders development team.

Make your way over to the Monster Hunter Outlanders official website. Select the “Sign Up Now” option at the bottom of the page. Share your preferred email with the development team, and then wait for future announcements.

Unfortunately, we do not know when these playtests will be shared by the development team. Monster Hunter Outlanders does not have a release day or a release window. Given its recent announcement, we expect to hear more from the TiMi Studio Group and Capcom in early 2025. Capcom probably wants to focus on releasing Monster Hunter Wilds in early 2025 before shifting its focus to other Monster Hunter games in the series.

Outlanders is set to have a more refined focus on the core elements from other games in the series. Rather than the augmented reality of Monster Hunter Now, Outlanders will have an open world with multiple monsters thriving in it. You’ll be expected to explore using gliders to find these monsters and visit them in their natural habitat. The world you can explore will have multiple biomes, and we can expect several monsters throughout the Monster Hunter series to appear.

While we wait for more official announcements, Capcom is on the cusp of releasing the next major Monster Hunter game to the series, Wilds. It is set to release on Feb. 28, 2025 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC players simultaneously. It’s a first for the series, which normally comes to one platform before arriving on others after a year.

