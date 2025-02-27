How to successfully cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you plan on staying topped up with food buffs in Monster Hunter Wilds, a must-have item you should carry is Well-Done Steaks. These will increase your health and stamina cap whenever your food buffs run out. But you need to know how to successfully cook Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds

To cook a Well-Done Steak, you need to have perfect timing in the meat cooking minigame. But first, you need to get your hands on some Raw Meat. Raw Meat is relatively easy to find and you can easily farm a whole bunch by killing small monsters in various regions of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Once you have your Raw Meat, select your Portal BBQ Grill from your item pouch and use it outside the base camp. You’ll have the option to cook a meal or cook a meat. Choose the option to cook a meat, which will start an animation where your character grills a large chunk of meat.

Keep an eye out for this exact color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook a Well-Done Steak, press the cook button (A/X on controller) right when the meat appears most cooked. This only appears briefly during the animation so you must time it right. During the animation, wait for the meat to be flipped twice on the grill, and right as it changes its color to a rich brown, press the cook button.

Successfully cooking a Well-Done Steak will get you an extra animation where you chracter will slice the slab of meat into six different pieces and add six Well-Done Steak to your item pouch. You will also get the “Mmm, So Tasty!” achievement the first time you cook a Well-Done Steak, so it’s worth trying out at least once.

Mmm So Tasty! Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other hand, if you press the cook button too early, you’ll get a Rare Steak and your character will appear disappointed. Taking too long to cook the meat will result in you getting Burnt Meat, which is nowhere near as beneficial.

Well-Done Steaks are very useful items during long hunts when your food buffs run out in the middle of a fight. They let you quickly restore your HP and Stamina bonus and fully restore your HP. So whenever you have a large amount of Raw Meat stored up, cook a bunch of them into Well-Done Steaks to stock up on them.

That’s all you need to know about cooking Well-Done Steaks in Monster Hunter Wilds. For more guides, also check out how to catch a Grand Escunite and how to catch a Dapperwing.

