How to access Seikret pouch in Monster Hunter Wilds

On many hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds, Alma gives you extra supply items and the game tells you to find them in your Seikret pouch. But then when you try to access these items, you can see them, but you can’t use them or move them to your item pouch.

A lot of Monster Hunter Wilds players (including me) have found themselves in this frustrating predicament, and the game itself offers no clue as to why you can’t use any of the items Alma just gave you while you’re frantically swapping between weapons and trying to find items in your pouch. There is a reason for this issue, and there are ways around it, although they aren’t particularly convenient.

How to move items from your Seikret pouch to your item pouch in Monster Hunter Wilds

If your item pouch is full, the “Receive” command is absent and you’re left not knowing what to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access your Seikret pouch in Monster Hunter Wilds, tap left on the D-pad or N on the keyboard. This only opens your Seikret pouch when you’re on a hunt and you have supply items available. If you’re not on a hunt or you don’t have supply items available, you just get a message saying “No supply items.”

If you do have supply items, you can see them when you open your Seikret pouch. And you can move them to your item pouch by selecting them and pressing X/A to “Receive” them. If the option to receive them isn’t available, that’s because your item pouch is full. And annoyingly, you can’t discard items from your item pouch on this screen. But all is not lost.

How to remove items from your item pouch in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you’re a monster hoarder, you won’t want to discard anything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to remove items from your item pouch in Monster Hunter Wilds is to discard them. To do this, open the menu, go to the Items & Equipment tab, select Check Pouches, then select Item Pouch. Select the item you want to discard and press Triangle/Y to open the sub-menu, then select Discard, choose how many of that item you want to Discard (if you’re clearing space for supply items, then you need to discard all of them), and select Yes. This is more convenient if you’re in the middle of a hunt, but it’s a bit wasteful.

The item box is a great place to store items that you’re probably never going to need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The less wasteful, but slower and less convenient way to remove items from your item pouch is to transfer them to the item box in your tent at any Base Camp or Pop-up Camp. Enter the tent, select Transfer Items on the Item Menu tab, select Item Pouch, then highlight the item you want to transfer to the item box and press X/A to “Store item.”

This slower method might not be practical if you’re in the middle of a hunt, so it’s actually best to do this before every hunt. Whenever the game prompts you to make preparations, go to your tent and clear about three slots in your item pouch so that you’ve got room for the supply items that will be added to your Seikret pouch when the next hunt starts.

