How to catch a Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Grand Escuniet is one of the many Aquatic Endemic Creatures you’ll need to find as part of a long list of fishing side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds to unlock various baits and increase your HR level. It’s a rare variant of the Escuntie line and can be incredibly frustrating to come across.

The Grand Escunite can only be found in one area, but actually finding it can take a lot of time. Be prepared to go back and forth between areas and reload biomes in hopes the glowing creature makes a sudden appearance in the murky depths.

Where to find a Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Razzle Dazzle side quest

Hidden in plain sight, though rare to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding a Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds is easier said than done, but there’s one area where we’ve had more luck than anywhere else when capturing one. It can only be found in the Forest, and we seem to have luck in Area 12.

To be more precise, in Area 12, there’s a hidden cavern in a nearby waterfall beside a large pool of water to the east of the area. When you go into that area, you’ll have a chance to dive into the water to come across a small area. But don’t actually dive; the Grand Escunite is usually located in the large open pool.

Rare lagoon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Usually, the Grand Escunite is under the water and is a light blue, glow-in-the-dark shell that you can see moving for a fraction of a second as you enter the area before it stays completely still. There’s no guarantee one will spawn, though, so if it doesn’t, reload the Forest and keep coming back to this spot until one eventually does.

We seem to have a better chance of catching it in the morning during the Plenty season, but you can also find it at the top of Area 16 during the night, where it becomes more visible due to its blue glow-in-the-dark shell. We’re currently unsure if the weather plays a part in spawning it, and if it’s just a coincidence that we have been able to find it so frequently during the same time period.

How to catch a Grand Escunite

When you come across the Grand Escunite, there are two ways to get it: You can either use a Fishing Rod equipped with the Tentacle Jigs bait or you can go one step further and skip fishing altogether. If it’s close enough, you can equip your Capture Net instead and fire it off into the water, and it’ll pick up any fish you catch without needing to use the Fishing Rod at all.

Even if you come across a shell-like Aquation Endemic Life creature, don’t run away from it. There’s a chance it could still be the blue variant you’re looking for, but for whatever reason wasn’t glowing. We have seen this happen with a few rarer species at times and are unsure if it was a bug or if creatures only glow occasionally.

The last thing you want to do is leave an area where you could have caught the creature and ended the side quest sooner rather than later, so take no chances.

