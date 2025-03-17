Palicos are large cat-like creatures that have been a staple of the Monster Hunter series. These furry friends are invaluable partners to hunters, and you can also use codes to customize your Palico’s look fully.

Recommended Videos

Like hunters, Palicos can be made to look however you wish. However, several players have taken customization to the extreme by making their little pals look like some of the best furry creatures across several media. Here are some of the best Palico design codes shared on the internet for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best Palico codes for Monster Hunter Wilds

Red Panda

Code: S63VY5349554

The red panda design is shockingly accurate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ll start off with a simple red panda. While it’s nothing fancy or complex, user Misashi’s visual options, specifically the accurate orange color palette, dark eyes, and white pattern on the Palico’s face, make for one of the best-looking Red Pandas in a video game. It provides a distinct look for your Palico, especially if you’re a big fan of the adorable real world animal.

Raccoon

Code: M97JG6867CU3

A simple but effective raccoon design. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite being what is literally a giant cat, Monster Hunter Wilds’ character creation system allows your Palico to look like a completely different animal. Reddit user Jur-P has done an excellent job using sliders to make a Palico look like a raccoon, adding a look of mischief to your furry partner. Add the fact that Palicos can speak human language and not in meows if you wish, and you have a fully supportive combat raccoon at your disposal.

Rocket Raccoon

Code: UG6VH4BS63C5

All that’s missing is Rocket’s gruff personality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s better than a Raccoon, if not a fully sentient superhero anthropomorphic raccoon? Reddit user Julespino’s Rocket Raccoon design goes one step further from a typical raccoon by replicating the Marvel character’s design. The design recreates Rocket’s brown pelt, yellow beady eyes, and black shadow around his eyes. While we’re missing Rocket’s signature angst and gruff personality, his eerily similar face is close enough.

Lucario

Code: 9S97D8WH57V6

Make your Palico look like one of the coolest Pokemon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most popular and beloved Pokémon is Lucario, so it’s not a surprise that user Hyacinthras has replicated the creature’s look on their Palico. It’s signature blue pelt and perky ears are replicated expertly. With this design, you too can have a Pokemon at your side fighting monsters and cheering you on. And not just any Pokémon, but one of the coolest-looking in the series. Luckily, your Palico is much more independent than an average Lucario, so you get the best of both worlds with this design code.

Beerus

Code: GG6Y444W3A76

The Beerus design copies his superior look. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the more unusual and unexpected characters that can surprisingly be depicted in Monster Hunter Wilds is Beerus, a God of Destruction from Dragon Ball Super. Reddit user AngelicGent has done an excellent job of copying the Beerus’ signature and instantly recognizable purple body and pointy ears. However, they’ve also gone a step further by adding blue stripes across their Palico’s collar to replicate the character’s jewelry and outfit. While the presets have their limits and can’t fully recreate the character, this look, complete with the whiskers, makes your Palico close enough to being a God of Destruction.

Okami

Code: EG74U86P8498

Make your Palico look like a goddess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another simple design, but one that’s easily recognizable as it duplicates the look of the popular video game character Amaterasu from Okami. The legendary wolf goddess makes a return through your Palico. Selecting the right ears, white pelt, dark eyes, and Amaterasu’s signature face markings are all you need to bring the character to life through your Palico and have another god fight monsters by your side.

Pikachu

Code: 3V54S9LG3YC8

Pikachu is just one character that can be replicated in Monster Hunter Wilds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The world’s most popular Pokémon also makes an appearance through Reddit user Julespino’s design. It’s a simple design that notably adds Pikachu’s yellow fur, pointy ears, and red face markings, but it’s still enough to make your Palico look as close as possible to the famous Pokemon.

Yae Miko

Code: G576D66V9NC6

Yae Miko is replicated really well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another beloved character from another video game is Yae Miko. The five-star electro character from Genshin Impact has her fox form accurately represented in Monster Hunter Wilds through Reddit user TheLumiChan’s design. It gives their Palico a nice pattern of pink and white fur, purple eyes, and giant ears, giving them the fox-like look needed to replicate Yae Miko.

How to use design codes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Using design codes in Monster Hunter Wilds is easy, as you only need to input them to download their designs. To do this:

Go to the last tab on the right in the character creation screen.

Click Download Design.

Enter the code into the prompted box.

Select Save design.

Select Exit.

Select Save/Load.

Choose the Design you Downloaded and hit Enter.

Confirm the Design and apply it to your Palico.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy